SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

SB Financial Group Stock Up 4.9 %

SBFG opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

