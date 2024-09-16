Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Reduced by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,473,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,417,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.14 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

