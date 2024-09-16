Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $98.67 Average PT from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4 %

SIGI opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

