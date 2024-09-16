Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.18. 3,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.