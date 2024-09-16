SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $307.21 million for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. SelectQuote updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SelectQuote Trading Down 43.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $2.02 on Monday. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $341.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Articles

