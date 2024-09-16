Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Up 11.3% in August

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 394,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Senmiao Technology Trading Down 3.7 %

AIHS opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Senmiao Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 81.03% and a negative net margin of 67.01%.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

