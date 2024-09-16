Sernova (TSE:SVA) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Ventum Financial

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Ventum Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Leede Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sernova from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Sernova Stock Performance

SVA stock opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.38. Sernova has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Sernova will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Sangha sold 930,000 shares of Sernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$223,200.00. Insiders have bought a total of 359,600 shares of company stock valued at $92,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

