Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.51

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.51 and last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 63110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

