Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.41

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 32703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sharecare

Sharecare Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $511.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sharecare news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,790,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,760.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.