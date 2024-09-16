SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of SharkNinja worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SharkNinja by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $30,841,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at $12,151,000. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 116,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,638,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SN opened at $103.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $104.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.81.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

