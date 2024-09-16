Short Interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Declines By 16.2%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 541,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,822,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,926,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after acquiring an additional 137,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,861,000 after acquiring an additional 388,381 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $46.69 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

