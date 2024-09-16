Short Interest in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Rises By 8.7%

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaTime Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 179,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in AlphaTime Acquisition by 93.5% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 325,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 157,436 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition by 41.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 437,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in AlphaTime Acquisition by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AlphaTime Acquisition alerts:

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATMC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,237. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.