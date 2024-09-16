Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Expands By 47.5%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $20.22 on Monday. ArrowMark Financial has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

