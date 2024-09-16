Short Interest in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Rises By 16.7%

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 56,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,148,000.

Get Astoria US Quality Kings ETF alerts:

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,751. The stock has a market cap of $138.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.