Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Grows By 17.0%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 604,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $244,753.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,737,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,181,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 71,495 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 976,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 112,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ASUR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Asure Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASUR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.16. 140,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $236.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

