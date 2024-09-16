Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Decreases By 31.8%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,443,200 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 3,582,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,144.0 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance
Shares of BMDPF stock remained flat at $5.46 during trading on Monday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
