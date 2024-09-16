Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Rises By 45.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of CHSCN stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. CHS has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $26.90.
CHS Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%.
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
Further Reading
