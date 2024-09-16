Short Interest in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Expands By 29.1%

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 890,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 568,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 1,038.8% in the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 364,875 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

FIHL traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $17.79. 248,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.10.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $547.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $582.19 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 20.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

