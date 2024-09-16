Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Decreases By 22.5%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3,416.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $402,000.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NFTY opened at $63.87 on Monday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

