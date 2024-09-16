Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Grows By 36.6%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICS. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 62,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FICS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.91. 7,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

