Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Increases By 49.3%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.36. 157,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,205. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $10.47.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

