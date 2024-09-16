Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Expands By 30.6%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,710,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 18,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 0.9 %

ITUB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,927,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITUB. UBS Group downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,322,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,641,000 after buying an additional 15,908,536 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 14.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 37,928,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888,099 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,818,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,606,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 460.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,262,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $92,644,000.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

