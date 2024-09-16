Short Interest in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Drops By 21.9%

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Lotus Technology Trading Down 16.5 %

NASDAQ:LOTWW opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31. Lotus Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

