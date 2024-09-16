Short Interest in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Drops By 21.9%

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Lotus Technology Trading Down 16.5 %
NASDAQ:LOTWW opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31. Lotus Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.
Lotus Technology Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lotus Technology
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.