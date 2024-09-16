Short Interest in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Decreases By 33.3%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,300 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 462,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Lumos Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.87. 36,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,406. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 157.99% and a negative net margin of 2,405.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

