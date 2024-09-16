Short Interest in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Declines By 24.2%

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

