Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Declines By 31.7%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE:MSD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.97. 137,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,877. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.
Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
