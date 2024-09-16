Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Grows By 45.0%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NWINF remained flat at $0.67 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

