Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Grows By 45.0%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Naked Wines Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NWINF remained flat at $0.67 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.
About Naked Wines
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Naked Wines
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.