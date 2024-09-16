Short Interest in New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Expands By 51.4%

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $26.74.
