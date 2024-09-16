Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Decreases By 30.1%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NLTBF remained flat at C$5.00 on Monday. Nolato AB has a 52 week low of C$5.00 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.84.

Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Other Nordic countries, Asia, Rest of Europe, and North America, and internationally.

