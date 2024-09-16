Short Interest in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Increases By 39.8%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTNQ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,825. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

