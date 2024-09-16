Short Interest in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Expands By 39.5%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 130,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Pharvaris Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Pharvaris stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Pharvaris has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.00.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. venBio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 654,832 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after acquiring an additional 556,970 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,397,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 335,687 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $22,440,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

