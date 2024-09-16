Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declines By 27.3%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 489,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,192 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

