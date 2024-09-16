Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Increases By 52.5%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.8 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PZRIF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

