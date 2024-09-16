Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Increases By 52.5%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.8 days.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of PZRIF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $11.15.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pizza Pizza Royalty
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Moderna’s Recent Drop: 4 Reasons Bulls See Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.