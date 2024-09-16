Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Drops By 28.7%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:QRTEB traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $3.66. 992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.27. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.57%.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

