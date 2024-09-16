Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Grows By 30.2%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. 8,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

