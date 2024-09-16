Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Expands By 38.2%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance
Shares of SBGSY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.75. 89,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,953. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
