Short Interest in Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Drops By 30.4%

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shimmick by 140.7% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Shimmick by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 609,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at $2,885,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHIM. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Shimmick from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Shimmick from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

SHIM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. 4,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.25. Shimmick has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. Shimmick had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 134.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shimmick will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

