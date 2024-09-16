Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Rises By 31.9%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the August 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,435.0 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXOF remained flat at $95.97 on Monday. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $78.80 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $6.24 per share. This is a boost from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Sodexo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.