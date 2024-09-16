Short Interest in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Drops By 32.2%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 771,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. 415,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

Featured Articles

