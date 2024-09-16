Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Drops By 24.6%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TDK Stock Performance

Shares of TTDKY opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TDK has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.50. TDK had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TDK will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.