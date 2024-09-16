Short Interest in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Declines By 23.8%

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 270,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Real Good Food Price Performance

Shares of RGF stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Real Good Food has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $4.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $1,586,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Real Good Food by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 62,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Stories

