Short Interest in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Decreases By 22.7%

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,181,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 3,851,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VGR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Price Performance

NYSE VGR opened at $14.94 on Monday. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.90 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

