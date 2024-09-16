Short Interest in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declines By 29.5%

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 220,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance
ZTR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 183,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,716. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
