Short Interest in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declines By 29.5%

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 220,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

ZTR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 183,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,716. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

