Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Declines By 34.6%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 72,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VOC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 40,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,296. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.89. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 91.90% and a return on equity of 103.79%.

VOC Energy Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 100,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.