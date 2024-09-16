Siacoin (SC) Tops One Day Volume of $3.84 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $244.16 million and $3.84 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,111.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.98 or 0.00538586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00108578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.75 or 0.00293836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030675 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00032775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00079880 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

