Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires 7,191 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 85.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

