Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.9% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after acquiring an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $791,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $266.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

