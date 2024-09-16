Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 2.2% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $209.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.88.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,822. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

