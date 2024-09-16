Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $375.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.88. The company has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

