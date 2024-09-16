Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $13,958,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Target by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,553 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $151.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

